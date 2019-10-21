All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1306 Anglican Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1306 Anglican Drive
Last updated October 3 2019 at 11:03 AM

1306 Anglican Drive

1306 Anglican Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1306 Anglican Drive, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful updated home in Mansfield ISD available November 1st! Bright & open floor plan. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter top and deep under-mount sink overlooking the family room & breakfast area, large walk-in pantry. Spacious family room connected to the formal dining. Recently installed wood-like ceramic tile in all living areas and kitchen. Master suites, updated master bathroom with granite counter top and separate showers. Ceiling fan in every bedroom. Spacious backyard with a nice covered patio. Conveniently located close to schools, major highways, & shopping centers. Walking distance to a nearby park. Tenants or agent to verify all information contain herein.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 Anglican Drive have any available units?
1306 Anglican Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1306 Anglican Drive have?
Some of 1306 Anglican Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1306 Anglican Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1306 Anglican Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 Anglican Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1306 Anglican Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1306 Anglican Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1306 Anglican Drive offers parking.
Does 1306 Anglican Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1306 Anglican Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 Anglican Drive have a pool?
No, 1306 Anglican Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1306 Anglican Drive have accessible units?
No, 1306 Anglican Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 Anglican Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1306 Anglican Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons
425 East Lamar Boulevard
Arlington, TX 76011
Aria
2513 Summer Tree Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Aspen Court
2305 Ashcroft Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
The Park at Ashford
3550 S Fielder Rd
Arlington, TX 76015
West Village Townhomes
300 W Pioneer Pkwy
Arlington, TX 76010
Oakchase
4924 Sigmond Dr
Arlington, TX 76017
Parkwood Square Estates
4019 Park Square Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Verandahs at Cliffside
1705 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center