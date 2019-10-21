1306 Anglican Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful updated home in Mansfield ISD available November 1st! Bright & open floor plan. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter top and deep under-mount sink overlooking the family room & breakfast area, large walk-in pantry. Spacious family room connected to the formal dining. Recently installed wood-like ceramic tile in all living areas and kitchen. Master suites, updated master bathroom with granite counter top and separate showers. Ceiling fan in every bedroom. Spacious backyard with a nice covered patio. Conveniently located close to schools, major highways, & shopping centers. Walking distance to a nearby park. Tenants or agent to verify all information contain herein.