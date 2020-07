Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave range Property Amenities parking garage new construction

THIS IS AWESONE DR HORTON SMART HOME. NEWLY CONSTRUCTED. OPEN LIVING-KITCHEN-EATING AREA.

NICE GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. GAS STOVE, AWESOME KITCHEN. BE THE FIRST TO LIVE HERE. ABSOLUTELY

NO PETS. RENTAL CRITERIA INCLUDES GOOD RENTAL HISTORY, NO PRIOR EVICTIONS OR ASKED TO LEAVE.

MINIMUM 12 MONTH WORK HISTORY. CREDIT AND BACKGROUND CHECK. $50 CREDIT APP. COPY OF EACH QUALIFYING APPLICANT LICENSE REQUIRED. TWO MOST RECENT PAYSTUBS REQUIRED. LANDLORD MUST BE

ABLE TO VERBALLY VERIFY INCOME.

