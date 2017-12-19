All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 121 Oram Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
121 Oram Street
Last updated April 28 2019 at 9:21 PM

121 Oram Street

121 Oram Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

121 Oram Street, Arlington, TX 76010
Heart of Arlington

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
Great family home in established area with new carpet and refinished original hardwood floors. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths...one with a shower and one with a jetted tub! Large living area with vaulted ceilings. Island in kitchen and there's a dining area too. Central Arlington location. Come see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Oram Street have any available units?
121 Oram Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 Oram Street have?
Some of 121 Oram Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Oram Street currently offering any rent specials?
121 Oram Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Oram Street pet-friendly?
No, 121 Oram Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 121 Oram Street offer parking?
No, 121 Oram Street does not offer parking.
Does 121 Oram Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Oram Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Oram Street have a pool?
No, 121 Oram Street does not have a pool.
Does 121 Oram Street have accessible units?
No, 121 Oram Street does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Oram Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 Oram Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Franciscan of Arlington
3006 Franciscan Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
The Park at Ashford
3550 S Fielder Rd
Arlington, TX 76015
Trinity Trace
1707 Trinity Height Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Bardin Oaks
4624 Windstone Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Element
1516 Arbor Town Cir
Arlington, TX 76011
Sutter Creek
2216 Plum Lane
Arlington, TX 76010
Providence in the Park
1601 W Arbrook Blvd
Arlington, TX 76015

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center