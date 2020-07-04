All apartments in Arlington
1207 Ridgewood Terrace
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:25 PM

1207 Ridgewood Terrace

1207 Ridgewood Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1207 Ridgewood Terrace, Arlington, TX 76012
Double Y Wooded Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available Today! Enjoy a suburb feel in Arlington at 1207 Ridgewood Ter. This Central Arlington location provides easy access to Dallas or Fort Worth and is close to major highways, hospitals, schools, restaurants & shopping. Kitchen is a show piece and great for entertaining. Kitchen features a white cabinets with a white modern farmhouse style backsplash. Glass top range has a free range stainless steel vent a hood and furnished with a dishwasher. Enjoy a nice size yard and covered back porch for outdoor enjoyment. 2 car garage for parking.
This is a pet friendly home with $25 a month pet rent. Leasing Criteria: Landlord does not allow previous evictions or housing related collections (10 years). Total household income must be at least 3x rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1207 Ridgewood Terrace have any available units?
1207 Ridgewood Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1207 Ridgewood Terrace have?
Some of 1207 Ridgewood Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1207 Ridgewood Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1207 Ridgewood Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 Ridgewood Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1207 Ridgewood Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1207 Ridgewood Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1207 Ridgewood Terrace offers parking.
Does 1207 Ridgewood Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1207 Ridgewood Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 Ridgewood Terrace have a pool?
No, 1207 Ridgewood Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1207 Ridgewood Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1207 Ridgewood Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 Ridgewood Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1207 Ridgewood Terrace has units with dishwashers.

