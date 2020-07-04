1207 Ridgewood Terrace

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Available Today! Enjoy a suburb feel in Arlington at 1207 Ridgewood Ter. This Central Arlington location provides easy access to Dallas or Fort Worth and is close to major highways, hospitals, schools, restaurants & shopping. Kitchen is a show piece and great for entertaining. Kitchen features a white cabinets with a white modern farmhouse style backsplash. Glass top range has a free range stainless steel vent a hood and furnished with a dishwasher. Enjoy a nice size yard and covered back porch for outdoor enjoyment. 2 car garage for parking.

This is a pet friendly home with $25 a month pet rent. Leasing Criteria: Landlord does not allow previous evictions or housing related collections (10 years). Total household income must be at least 3x rent.