1205 Brittany Ln

Located in heart of Arlington, newer home in established neighborhood, surrounded by pecan trees with the charmed sound of peaceful church bells nearby. A stones throw to UTA Campus, AT&T Stadium & Arlington H.S.



RENT TO OWN ONLY - Not a Rental

2 Year Option to Buy - Credit Repair Available

Requires a Quality Initial Down Payment plus first months lease



Rare 5 bedrooms & 3.1 baths. Master suite on 2nd level and possible In-law suite on 1st floor, offers a versatile floor plan. Well built with immense storage & custom cabinetry, vaulted ceiling with wood beams in living & dining. Large family room with gas starter fire place. Loft off master suite would make great study.



Fenced back yard with amazing trees. Recreation room in backyard with concrete floor & electric-19'x15.' Rear entry 2 car garage with extra parking. Roof replaced 2017.



**Tenant Occupied, Available July 1. Please do not disturb tenants. **



