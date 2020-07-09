All apartments in Arlington
1205 Brittany Ln
1205 Brittany Ln

1205 Brittany Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1205 Brittany Lane, Arlington, TX 76013
Pine Grove

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
Located in heart of Arlington, newer home in established neighborhood, surrounded by pecan trees with the charmed sound of peaceful church bells nearby. A stones throw to UTA Campus, AT&T Stadium & Arlington H.S.

RENT TO OWN ONLY - Not a Rental
2 Year Option to Buy - Credit Repair Available
Requires a Quality Initial Down Payment plus first months lease

Rare 5 bedrooms & 3.1 baths. Master suite on 2nd level and possible In-law suite on 1st floor, offers a versatile floor plan. Well built with immense storage & custom cabinetry, vaulted ceiling with wood beams in living & dining. Large family room with gas starter fire place. Loft off master suite would make great study.

Fenced back yard with amazing trees. Recreation room in backyard with concrete floor & electric-19'x15.' Rear entry 2 car garage with extra parking. Roof replaced 2017.

**Tenant Occupied, Available July 1. Please do not disturb tenants. **

(RLNE5703103)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Brittany Ln have any available units?
1205 Brittany Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 Brittany Ln have?
Some of 1205 Brittany Ln's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Brittany Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Brittany Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Brittany Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1205 Brittany Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1205 Brittany Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1205 Brittany Ln offers parking.
Does 1205 Brittany Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 Brittany Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Brittany Ln have a pool?
No, 1205 Brittany Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1205 Brittany Ln have accessible units?
No, 1205 Brittany Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Brittany Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 Brittany Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

