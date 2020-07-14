1205 Beaconsfield Ln 302

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Unit 302 Available 08/10/20 Spacious Townhouse in Arlington, Texas - Property Id: 197703



Beautifully decorated townhouse within walking distance of Texas Rangers Globe Life Park Stadium, Cowboys Stadium, Six Flags over Texas, and Hurricane Harbor water park. Short distance to University of Texas Arlington. Also convenient to both Fort Worth and Dallas. All the comforts of home, with very nice furniture and decor. There is plenty of room with 3 bedrooms, each with it's own full bathroom, and plenty of closet space. All linens are provided and high quality. Each bedroom has a large flat screen TV and DVD player. Living room also has large flat screen TV, DVD player, stereo system, and fireplace. Satellite TV and Wi-Fi throughout. Wi-Fi is high speed and secure. There is a large kitchen with everything you need for cooking and baking, a large refrigerator/freezer with ice maker, and a dishwasher. Washer and dryer in townhouse. Roof top patio with large grill, and fireplace. Double car garage. Also provide printer and paper for computer.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/197703

