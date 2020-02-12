1204 Janann Ave

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

This Like-Brand-New Home Is Waiting For You - Property Id: 103278



This lovely Newly Renovated home just needs your personal touches to make it home.



You won't want to miss this diamond in the rough that now boasts:

- New Paint (In & Out)

- New Flooring (Vinyl Plank, Carpet, Ceramic Tile)

- New Ceiling Fans

- Granite Counter Tops

- New Energy Efficient Window

- New Appliances

- HUGE Back Yard for year-round entertaining and/or the family dog.



Location, Location, Location!! Centrally located this home is minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor recreation with easy access to Dallas & Ft. Worth. Elementary, middle and high schools are all within a few miles.



All this can be yours for just $1350 a month Owner is looking for tenants who will care for the home like it's their own. In return, you will receive 3 years Controlled Rent and courteous and timely client service.



All tenants 18 and over must be able to pass criminal, credit and background check. If this sounds like you, give me a call, ask for Cindy.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103278

