Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1204 Janann Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1204 Janann Ave

1204 Janann Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1204 Janann Avenue, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Like-Brand-New Home Is Waiting For You - Property Id: 103278

This lovely Newly Renovated home just needs your personal touches to make it home.

You won't want to miss this diamond in the rough that now boasts:
- New Paint (In & Out)
- New Flooring (Vinyl Plank, Carpet, Ceramic Tile)
- New Ceiling Fans
- Granite Counter Tops
- New Energy Efficient Window
- New Appliances
- HUGE Back Yard for year-round entertaining and/or the family dog.

Location, Location, Location!! Centrally located this home is minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor recreation with easy access to Dallas & Ft. Worth. Elementary, middle and high schools are all within a few miles.

All this can be yours for just $1350 a month Owner is looking for tenants who will care for the home like it's their own. In return, you will receive 3 years Controlled Rent and courteous and timely client service.

All tenants 18 and over must be able to pass criminal, credit and background check. If this sounds like you, give me a call, ask for Cindy.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103278
Property Id 103278

(RLNE4744654)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 Janann Ave have any available units?
1204 Janann Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1204 Janann Ave have?
Some of 1204 Janann Ave's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 Janann Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1204 Janann Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 Janann Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1204 Janann Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1204 Janann Ave offer parking?
No, 1204 Janann Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1204 Janann Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 Janann Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 Janann Ave have a pool?
No, 1204 Janann Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1204 Janann Ave have accessible units?
No, 1204 Janann Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 Janann Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1204 Janann Ave has units with dishwashers.

