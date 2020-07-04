This home will have wood vinyl plank throughout the home. There are two dining areas. The master is in the back of the home. The other two bedrooms & bath are at the front. Nice fenced back yard. The Master has separate stand up tub & garden tub.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1203 Mule Deer Drive have any available units?
1203 Mule Deer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1203 Mule Deer Drive have?
Some of 1203 Mule Deer Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1203 Mule Deer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1203 Mule Deer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.