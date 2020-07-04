All apartments in Arlington
1203 Mule Deer Drive
1203 Mule Deer Drive

Location

1203 Mule Deer Drive, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home will have wood vinyl plank throughout the home. There are two dining areas. The master is in the back of the home. The other two bedrooms & bath are at the front. Nice fenced back yard. The Master has separate stand up tub & garden tub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

