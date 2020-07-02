All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1127 Rimcrest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1127 Rimcrest Drive
Last updated August 7 2019 at 11:00 AM

1127 Rimcrest Drive

1127 Rimcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1127 Rimcrest Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
In the process of minor repairs, paint touch-up, & cleaning. Really nice half duplex with wood-look vinyl plank floors, new carpet on 7-26. Split master suite & large living with vaulted ceiling & cozy fireplace! 2-car rear carport. All new windows on order. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit. $ 50 discount for 2-year lease. NO SMOKING ALLOWED. Photos are from prior listing. Please review attached Criteria & Instructions, use TAR lease application- DO NOT fill in driver license or Social Security numbers. Application fees paid directly to mysmartmove. Credit below 600 will NOT be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1127 Rimcrest Drive have any available units?
1127 Rimcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1127 Rimcrest Drive have?
Some of 1127 Rimcrest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1127 Rimcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1127 Rimcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1127 Rimcrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1127 Rimcrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1127 Rimcrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1127 Rimcrest Drive offers parking.
Does 1127 Rimcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1127 Rimcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1127 Rimcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 1127 Rimcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1127 Rimcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 1127 Rimcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1127 Rimcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1127 Rimcrest Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Regency Apartments
2507 Airport Cir
Arlington, TX 76010
Ventura
2601 Furrs St
Arlington, TX 76006
AMP @ The Grid
765 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Crossroads at Arlington
903 Road To Six Flags W
Arlington, TX 76012
Oaks Of Arlington
2100 Ascension Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Cedar Point
2020 Cedar Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76010
Sutter Creek
2216 Plum Lane
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center