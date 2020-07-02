1127 Rimcrest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

In the process of minor repairs, paint touch-up, & cleaning. Really nice half duplex with wood-look vinyl plank floors, new carpet on 7-26. Split master suite & large living with vaulted ceiling & cozy fireplace! 2-car rear carport. All new windows on order. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit. $ 50 discount for 2-year lease. NO SMOKING ALLOWED. Photos are from prior listing. Please review attached Criteria & Instructions, use TAR lease application- DO NOT fill in driver license or Social Security numbers. Application fees paid directly to mysmartmove. Credit below 600 will NOT be considered.