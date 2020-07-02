1109 Cloudcrest Court

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly carport parking

Very spacious 2 bed, 2 bath duplex with a rear 2 car covered carport. Wood floors throughout and tile in the kitchen. Staircase and upstairs bedroom has carpet. Both bedrooms are spacious with large walk in closets and its own bathroom with double vanity. Large living area and dinning room. Kitchen has newer appliances. The washer and dryer connections just off from the kitchen. Very cute fenced in yard. Located 9 minutes from The Parks Mall with plenty of places to dine and shop. This one won't last long! NO CATS. ONE SMALL DOG.