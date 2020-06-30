All apartments in Arlington
1105 Manchester Drive

1105 Manchester Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1105 Manchester Dr, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully maintained 1 story home in highly rated Mansfield ISD. Once you step through the front door, you walk into a grand foyer highlighted by a gorgeous chandelier. This house has a great split floorplan with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths & 2 liv rooms & study. Great open concept w wood floors & a FP w gas logs in each living area. The Kitchen is spacious w a breakfast bar, island & lots of cabinets. There is a built-in microwave, gas range, 2 pantries & lots of counter space. Off the kitchen there is a breakfast room & a formal dining room w plenty of space to entertain. The large master bedroom has a great master bath w separate vanities & a huge walk-in closet. The backyard has an inviting covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 Manchester Drive have any available units?
1105 Manchester Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1105 Manchester Drive have?
Some of 1105 Manchester Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 Manchester Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Manchester Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Manchester Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1105 Manchester Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1105 Manchester Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1105 Manchester Drive offers parking.
Does 1105 Manchester Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 Manchester Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Manchester Drive have a pool?
No, 1105 Manchester Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1105 Manchester Drive have accessible units?
No, 1105 Manchester Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Manchester Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1105 Manchester Drive has units with dishwashers.

