1105 Manchester Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully maintained 1 story home in highly rated Mansfield ISD. Once you step through the front door, you walk into a grand foyer highlighted by a gorgeous chandelier. This house has a great split floorplan with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths & 2 liv rooms & study. Great open concept w wood floors & a FP w gas logs in each living area. The Kitchen is spacious w a breakfast bar, island & lots of cabinets. There is a built-in microwave, gas range, 2 pantries & lots of counter space. Off the kitchen there is a breakfast room & a formal dining room w plenty of space to entertain. The large master bedroom has a great master bath w separate vanities & a huge walk-in closet. The backyard has an inviting covered patio.