1100 Brighton Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Updated 2 bedroom townhome where you can walk to River Legacy Park and are only minutes from the Entertainment District. Two story with both bedrooms & full bath upstairs. Downstairs find living, dining, powder bath, full size washer dryer utility room. Kitchen offers built in microwave plus refrigerator included. Good size open patio that is fenced with privacy 6 foot wood fence and a gate. Repainted with all hard flooring throughout and new granite countertops with sinks. Apply at frontrec. com