1100 Brighton Drive
Last updated May 3 2019 at 2:17 AM

1100 Brighton Drive

1100 Brighton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1100 Brighton Drive, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Updated 2 bedroom townhome where you can walk to River Legacy Park and are only minutes from the Entertainment District. Two story with both bedrooms & full bath upstairs. Downstairs find living, dining, powder bath, full size washer dryer utility room. Kitchen offers built in microwave plus refrigerator included. Good size open patio that is fenced with privacy 6 foot wood fence and a gate. Repainted with all hard flooring throughout and new granite countertops with sinks. Apply at frontrec. com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 Brighton Drive have any available units?
1100 Brighton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 Brighton Drive have?
Some of 1100 Brighton Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 Brighton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Brighton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Brighton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1100 Brighton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1100 Brighton Drive offer parking?
No, 1100 Brighton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1100 Brighton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1100 Brighton Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Brighton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1100 Brighton Drive has a pool.
Does 1100 Brighton Drive have accessible units?
No, 1100 Brighton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Brighton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 Brighton Drive has units with dishwashers.

