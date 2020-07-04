105 Peyton Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Not accepting housing vouchers or pets. Gorgeous home, open concept. Yard service is included in the rent. Bathroom has two new vanities with new faucets and new commodes. New energy efficient fans and ceiling lights. New vent hood and dishwasher. AC and Heater tune-up every 6 months by the owner. AC and Duct cleaning including treatment for mold, allergens and cleaner air. New electrical panel in the garage. This includes circuit breakers, fuse, surge protection with new wiring. This means low electric bills due to new wiring and surge protection for all energy efficient appliances in the home. Two brand new Lift master garage door motors and new garage doors including remote control and Wi-Fi features.