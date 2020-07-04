All apartments in Arlington
Location

105 Peyton Place, Arlington, TX 76010
Heart of Arlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Not accepting housing vouchers or pets. Gorgeous home, open concept. Yard service is included in the rent. Bathroom has two new vanities with new faucets and new commodes. New energy efficient fans and ceiling lights. New vent hood and dishwasher. AC and Heater tune-up every 6 months by the owner. AC and Duct cleaning including treatment for mold, allergens and cleaner air. New electrical panel in the garage. This includes circuit breakers, fuse, surge protection with new wiring. This means low electric bills due to new wiring and surge protection for all energy efficient appliances in the home. Two brand new Lift master garage door motors and new garage doors including remote control and Wi-Fi features.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Peyton Place have any available units?
105 Peyton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 Peyton Place have?
Some of 105 Peyton Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Peyton Place currently offering any rent specials?
105 Peyton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Peyton Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 Peyton Place is pet friendly.
Does 105 Peyton Place offer parking?
Yes, 105 Peyton Place offers parking.
Does 105 Peyton Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 Peyton Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Peyton Place have a pool?
No, 105 Peyton Place does not have a pool.
Does 105 Peyton Place have accessible units?
No, 105 Peyton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Peyton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Peyton Place has units with dishwashers.

