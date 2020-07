Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

This is a gorgeous home with an in-ground pool, and service for the pool is included. There is a custom kitchen which has an island. You would need your own refrigerator. the home also has two living and two dining areas. This home has a huge closet in the master with a garden tub, separate shower & double sinks.