Amenities

dogs allowed carport stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Affordable South Arlington Duplex - All new ceiling fans in all the bedrooms, painting, some new blinds, and cleaning will be done starting Feb 19th. 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex located in the award winning Mansfield ISD! Open floor plan, AC installed in Aug 2018. New Roof 2017. Kitchen features beautiful back splash, stainless steel appliances & lots of counters and cabinets. Storm doors, and fenced backyard, with covered rear carport.



(RLNE5494966)