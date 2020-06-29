1027 Loblolly Pine Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

*MoveIn by May 20, recv $500 off 1st full mnth* Exquisite 3 bed-2bath open concept in great location. Over sized covered porch welcomes you, giving a feeling of home before even going in the front door! Kitchen boasts tons of cabinet and counter space and black appliances!! Electric fireplace in large living room, offers ambiance and warmth. Master bathroom has all the amenities needed to provide a space to pamper yourself! Dual sinks, fabulous soaking tub, separate shower and Spacious walk in closet. Head out to the backyard to enjoy time on the LARGE covered patio! Washer-Dryer already in Home! Min. 2yr lease *Any advertisement not reflecting what’s shown here is not legitimate and is without owner's consent*