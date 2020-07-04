All apartments in Arlington
1014 Shortleaf Pine Drive
Last updated April 17 2020 at 9:19 PM

1014 Shortleaf Pine Drive

1014 Shortleaf Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1014 Shortleaf Pine Drive, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single story, 3 bedroom home in the lovely community of Pinehurst Meadows in North Arlington is conveniently located just off of I-30 with easy commutes to both Dallas and Fort Worth. This well-maintained home has a flex room in addition to a living room and 3 bedrooms, a functional open-concept kitchen with island and breakfast bar as well as a breakfast room in addition to the dining room. Nestled in a great community with quick access to shopping, dining, and all DFW has to offer, you are close to good schools and good neighbors. The oversized covered patio is a great place to entertain or just relax in your own private backyard. Extended lease over a year is highly preferred! Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 Shortleaf Pine Drive have any available units?
1014 Shortleaf Pine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1014 Shortleaf Pine Drive have?
Some of 1014 Shortleaf Pine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 Shortleaf Pine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1014 Shortleaf Pine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 Shortleaf Pine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1014 Shortleaf Pine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1014 Shortleaf Pine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1014 Shortleaf Pine Drive offers parking.
Does 1014 Shortleaf Pine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1014 Shortleaf Pine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 Shortleaf Pine Drive have a pool?
No, 1014 Shortleaf Pine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1014 Shortleaf Pine Drive have accessible units?
No, 1014 Shortleaf Pine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 Shortleaf Pine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1014 Shortleaf Pine Drive has units with dishwashers.

