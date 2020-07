Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

This spacious home located on large lot is move-in ready! Open concept floor plan with gorgeous wood flooring through the living room, centered around the decorative wood burning fireplace. Great kitchen with black appliances and big pantry, tall ceilings, bay windows in the formal living and an incredible backyard to relax in, with covered patio. Enjoy the master suite with sitting room, offering built-in vanity, walk-in closet, dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower.