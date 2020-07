Amenities

Recently renovated modern style home with wood like ceramic tile flooring throughout, granite counter tops in the kitchen, black and stainless steel kitchen appliances, quartz counter tops in the bathrooms, gas fire place and many more you must see! Back yard is huge and has lots of trees! Room measurements are approximate and subject to verification