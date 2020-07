Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath open floor plan house has large kitchen with granite counter tops, build in microwave, and gas stove. Dark Laminate floor on Living area, Formal Dining, and Master bedroom. Tile floor on Kitcheh, Breakfast and both Bathrooms. Master bath has double vanity, separate shower, and garden tub. Large spacious back yard, community pool & playground, sidewalks, perfect home for your family in the desirable Mansfield ISD.