Apartment List
/
TX
/
princeton
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:27 AM

52 Apartments for rent in Princeton, TX with garage

Princeton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
140 Units Available
Townhomes at Princeton Meadows
1413 Orchid Drive, Princeton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1633 sqft
Embrace the great indoors with a three bedroom townhome at The Townhomes at Princeton Meadows. Experience a signature Texas lifestyle in these open, bright, and stylishly designed homes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
705 E College Street
705 East College Avenue, Princeton, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,445
1596 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW. NEWLY PAINTED. 4Bedroom-TownHome - Ready for Move-In 1600 sq. foot 4 bedroom half-duplex unit with 2.5 bathrooms located just north of Lavon Lake near HW 380 in Princeton. Large floor plan featuring tile and carpet throughout the home.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1103 Roman Drive
1103 Roman Drive, Princeton, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1917 sqft
4 bedrooms 2 bath with a great floor plan at Vilas at Monte Carlo.The kitchen has beautiful cabinets and granite counter tops that extend over the island.All bedrooms have good sizes and there is plenty of room to store.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
2057 Meadow Park Drive
2057 Meadow Park Drive, Princeton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1861 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Princeton ISD. Open concept kitchen and living area. Built-in microwave, electric range and oven, dishwasher. Large living area. Open patio in backyard.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
809 Parkplace Ridge
809 Parkplace Road, Princeton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1502 sqft
Beautiful traditional 2 story Condo-Town home with 3 bedrooms and 2 and a half baths with 1 car garage in Princeton ISD.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1211 Bellevue Drive
1211 Bellevue Drive, Princeton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1432 sqft
Wide roads lead you to this peaceful 3 Bed 2 Full Bath 2006 1 Story Brick Home, 2 Full Size Car Garage w.extra Parking in front, Great Sized Secured Fenced Backyard w.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1113 Antoinette Drive
1113 Antoinette Drive, Princeton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1439 sqft
Fabulous floor plan, 3 bed and 2 full baths location in villas of Monte Carlo community. Property has sprinkle system, garden bath tub in master room, split bedrooms, walk-in closet, nice back yard, and good size bedrooms. New remodeled.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1814 Fairweather Drive
1814 Fairweather Drive, Princeton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1638 sqft
New carpet! New paint! **LOVELY PARK TRAILS 3-2-2 HOME** Wonderful, quiet, established neighborhood.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1420 Macnab Drive
1420 Macnab Drive, Princeton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1608 sqft
This home has all the perks! Great community and conveniently located right off of Hwy 380. many updates throughout including luxury vinyl floors, custom paint and lighting, sliding barn door, custom shelving, and hardware in the kitchen.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1912 Pilot Point Way
1912 Pilot Point Way, Princeton, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
2700 sqft
The Driftwood plan is a 2-story, 5 bedrms, and 2.5 bath home. Inside you will find over $10,000 in upgrades including energy efficient appliances, granite counter-tops, wood cabinets, brushed nickel hardware and an attached two car garage.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1214 Arizona Drive
1214 Arizona, Princeton, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1658 sqft
Pretty south facing energy saving home with 4 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and attached 2 car garage. Open and split floor plan. Nice kitchen with granite counter tops and island. Large living room with high ceilings.

1 of 12

Last updated August 14 at 10:25pm
1 Unit Available
1602 Kim Loan Drive
1602 Kim Loan Dr, Princeton, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1658 sqft
The new 1 story, 4 bedrooms and 2 bath home built with upgrades.
Results within 5 miles of Princeton
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:01am
9 Units Available
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street, McKinney, TX
Studio
$960
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1119 sqft
Davis at the Square is professionally managed by Lincoln Property Company, we are conveniently located in the heart of Historic Downtown McKinney. You will love calling our brand-new luxury, unparalleled community home.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
3007 Pinecrest Drive
3007 Pinecrest Drive, Melissa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2353 sqft
Bright Open Floorplan beautiful home feature 3 Bedr +study downstairs, 3 full Baths, Gameroom or 4th bedroom on 2nd floor with full bath and closet. Kitchen with Granite and new SS Appliances.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
4511 Lake Breeze Drive
4511 Lake Breeze Drive, Collin County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
4182 sqft
Stunning French Country Luxury Home on a 1-acre wooded creek lot with a 8-acre heavily treed reserve in the back. Upgrades through out the whole house.

1 of 25

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
702 Rustic Meadows Trail
702 Rustic Meadows Trl, Collin County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2143 sqft
Open concept includes large living space and kitchen upgraded with granite counter top and breakfast bar. Stainless steel appliances. Split floorplan with Master on main floor and Secondary bedrooms upstairs.
Results within 10 miles of Princeton
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:27am
13 Units Available
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1272 sqft
Just steps from Founder's Park and close to the theater, dozens of restaurants and Woodbridge Crossing shopping center. This pet-friendly community offers everything you need, including a clubhouse, media room, swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
27 Units Available
The Cortona
325 Murray Farm Dr, Fairview, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,032
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with vaulted ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Pet-friendly. Tenants have access to a resort-style pool and barbecue area. Near the shopping, dining and entertainment at Fairview Town Center. Close to US 75.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,076
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1292 sqft
This amenity-packed community features a ballpark, jacuzzi and media center. Units come with walk-in closets, designer appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Situated away from the main road, but Eldorado Parkway is just moments away.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
60 Units Available
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way, Wylie, TX
Studio
$1,005
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,070
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1124 sqft
Style, substance, and comfortability are the pillars of quality living at Seventy8 and Westgate. Our extraordinary Wylie apartments are located at the intersection of Interstate 78 and S.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1370 sqft
This pet-friendly property offers a yoga room, sauna, pool, and 24-hour gym. Units feature fireplaces, garden tubs, balconies, and a pool view. Less than one mile from the shopping and dining of McKinney Marketplace.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Eldorado
40 Units Available
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy, McKinney, TX
Studio
$836
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1181 sqft
Located on 30-plus acres of land, close to both Highway 75 and the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Apartments are equipped with fireplaces, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include gym, clubhouse, internet cafe and pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:07am
18 Units Available
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,079
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1472 sqft
At McKinney Pointe, our generous amenities set us apart and provide residents with a one of a kind living experience.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 07:06am
$
15 Units Available
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,044
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,744
1520 sqft
The Parc at Wylie can provide you with more than just your home. Our beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments offers spacious walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens with breakfast bars, lofty nine foot ceilings, and washers & dryers in the units.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Princeton, TX

Princeton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Princeton 3 BedroomsPrinceton Apartments with BalconyPrinceton Apartments with Garage
Princeton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPrinceton Apartments with ParkingPrinceton Apartments with Pool
Princeton Apartments with Washer-DryerPrinceton Dog Friendly ApartmentsPrinceton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXKrum, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TX
Gainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District