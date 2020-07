Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You will love coming home to this gorgeous and immaculate home...tall ceilings, loaded with upgrades, culdesac location, backs to greenbelt, trees, and bike path. Upgrades include hand-scraped wood flooring, recent carpet, granite counters, custom paint, huge covered pergola for outdoor living space, and new roof 2019. Master and 2nd BR down. Study could be formal living, large formal dining, and breakfast area overlooks trees and greenbelt. This is a Must See!