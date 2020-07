Amenities

dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fabulous home in the desirable Quail Run Park in exemplary Allen ISD. This well maintained 2-story home has large bedrooms, study, open kitchen with breakfast bar & spacious family room with cozy fireplace. Walking distance to community pool, park and bike trails. Within 5 minutes driving distance to US 75 and 121. Owner pays HOA fees. Tenant pays for utilities and yard maintenance.