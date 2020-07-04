963 Cougar Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable 1.5 story home. 4 Brs and Study down. Media cum game rm with powder upstairs. Wood floors in the entry, hallways and family room. Fans and 2 in.blinds through out. Kitchen has granite counters, breakfast bar, Gas cooking, vent hood, Cnv oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and R.O. filter. Brkfst nk has window seating. Family rm looks has a wall of windows. Master Suite has custom closet, jetted tub, dual sinks, separate shower and linen closet. The three secondary bedrooms have walk in closets , bath with dual sinks and linen closet. Utility has washer and dryer, lots of cabinets and shelves for extra storage. Garage has an extension for extra storage. Don't miss the side yard. Water Softner.