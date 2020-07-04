All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 963 Cougar Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
963 Cougar Drive
Last updated July 12 2019 at 2:56 AM

963 Cougar Drive

963 Cougar Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

963 Cougar Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable 1.5 story home. 4 Brs and Study down. Media cum game rm with powder upstairs. Wood floors in the entry, hallways and family room. Fans and 2 in.blinds through out. Kitchen has granite counters, breakfast bar, Gas cooking, vent hood, Cnv oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and R.O. filter. Brkfst nk has window seating. Family rm looks has a wall of windows. Master Suite has custom closet, jetted tub, dual sinks, separate shower and linen closet. The three secondary bedrooms have walk in closets , bath with dual sinks and linen closet. Utility has washer and dryer, lots of cabinets and shelves for extra storage. Garage has an extension for extra storage. Don't miss the side yard. Water Softner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 963 Cougar Drive have any available units?
963 Cougar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 963 Cougar Drive have?
Some of 963 Cougar Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 963 Cougar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
963 Cougar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 963 Cougar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 963 Cougar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 963 Cougar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 963 Cougar Drive offers parking.
Does 963 Cougar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 963 Cougar Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 963 Cougar Drive have a pool?
No, 963 Cougar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 963 Cougar Drive have accessible units?
No, 963 Cougar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 963 Cougar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 963 Cougar Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary