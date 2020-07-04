All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 959 Cougar Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
959 Cougar Drive
Last updated November 5 2019 at 3:43 AM

959 Cougar Drive

959 Cougar Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

959 Cougar Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
media room
Beautiful south-facing home like new in highly desired Quail Run Community in west Allen with top schools! You will be welcomed by elegant Office, bright Formal Dining space, and hardwood floors throughout common areas. Game room, Media room, Elfa Shelving in closets, kitchen cabinet underlighting, tile backsplash, granite counters all like new.Cooking range hood updated to gas out. Large walk-in closet in huge Master Bedroom. Backyard has updated covered patio with Tongue & Groove ceiling, perfect for entertaining! Lovely Quail Run Community with swimming pool, large park, playground and sports court. Easy access to 75 & 121 and major shopping. School bus stop so close at the door for kids!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 959 Cougar Drive have any available units?
959 Cougar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 959 Cougar Drive have?
Some of 959 Cougar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 959 Cougar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
959 Cougar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 959 Cougar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 959 Cougar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 959 Cougar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 959 Cougar Drive offers parking.
Does 959 Cougar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 959 Cougar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 959 Cougar Drive have a pool?
Yes, 959 Cougar Drive has a pool.
Does 959 Cougar Drive have accessible units?
No, 959 Cougar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 959 Cougar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 959 Cougar Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary