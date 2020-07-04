959 Cougar Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking playground pool media room

Beautiful south-facing home like new in highly desired Quail Run Community in west Allen with top schools! You will be welcomed by elegant Office, bright Formal Dining space, and hardwood floors throughout common areas. Game room, Media room, Elfa Shelving in closets, kitchen cabinet underlighting, tile backsplash, granite counters all like new.Cooking range hood updated to gas out. Large walk-in closet in huge Master Bedroom. Backyard has updated covered patio with Tongue & Groove ceiling, perfect for entertaining! Lovely Quail Run Community with swimming pool, large park, playground and sports court. Easy access to 75 & 121 and major shopping. School bus stop so close at the door for kids!