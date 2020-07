Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage fireplace game room media room

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Allen ISD with Starcreek living...Wonderful home with perfect floorplan for the growing family! Gameroom and Media room for the kids and oversized master for mom and dad. Lease includes washer and dryer, kitchen refrigerator, water softener, R O system and upstairs media equipment including screen and speakers... Oversized garage for storage a PLUS! Fresh Paint and New Carpet! GREAT GREAT Property!