921 Thistle Circle
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:47 AM

921 Thistle Circle

921 Thistle Circle · No Longer Available
Location

921 Thistle Circle, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Amazing neighborhood zoned to Allen ISD and just minutes away from Allen Premium Outlet, shopping centers, malls, restaurants and more! Freshly painted throughout the entire home with new granite countertops in the kitchen (Fridge included). Open floor plan with wood flooring throughout main living areas and kitchen. 2 living and 2 dining rooms to entertain your entire family along with 3 roomy bedrooms and a spacious master suite. Huge backyard with a covered patio along with a garden area for all my green thumbs out there.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 Thistle Circle have any available units?
921 Thistle Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 921 Thistle Circle have?
Some of 921 Thistle Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 Thistle Circle currently offering any rent specials?
921 Thistle Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 Thistle Circle pet-friendly?
No, 921 Thistle Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 921 Thistle Circle offer parking?
No, 921 Thistle Circle does not offer parking.
Does 921 Thistle Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 Thistle Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 Thistle Circle have a pool?
No, 921 Thistle Circle does not have a pool.
Does 921 Thistle Circle have accessible units?
No, 921 Thistle Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 921 Thistle Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 921 Thistle Circle has units with dishwashers.

