921 Thistle Circle

Amazing neighborhood zoned to Allen ISD and just minutes away from Allen Premium Outlet, shopping centers, malls, restaurants and more! Freshly painted throughout the entire home with new granite countertops in the kitchen (Fridge included). Open floor plan with wood flooring throughout main living areas and kitchen. 2 living and 2 dining rooms to entertain your entire family along with 3 roomy bedrooms and a spacious master suite. Huge backyard with a covered patio along with a garden area for all my green thumbs out there.