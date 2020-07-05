All apartments in Allen
915 Spring Brook Drive

915 Spring Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

915 Spring Brook Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Fountain Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 2,249 sq ft, 1 story home in Allen! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Beautiful kitchen with island. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 Spring Brook Drive have any available units?
915 Spring Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
Is 915 Spring Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
915 Spring Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 Spring Brook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 915 Spring Brook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 915 Spring Brook Drive offer parking?
No, 915 Spring Brook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 915 Spring Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 Spring Brook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 Spring Brook Drive have a pool?
No, 915 Spring Brook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 915 Spring Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 915 Spring Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 915 Spring Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 915 Spring Brook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 915 Spring Brook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 915 Spring Brook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

