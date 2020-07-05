All apartments in Allen
Last updated October 26 2019 at 6:49 AM

914 Heritage Parkway S

914 Heritage Parkway South · No Longer Available
Location

914 Heritage Parkway South, Allen, TX 75002
Heritage Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Big 1 story! 4 bed rms, 2 & a half baths! Light & Bright! Across from greenbelt with creek & walking trail to City park! Tiled entry! Laminate wood floors thru out the house! Big formal liv with bay window! Big formal dining! Open kitchen,nook,family room! Kitchen with gas cooktop, new oven & microwave on order, island with bar, corner pantry! Great family room with corner tiled firepl! Huge master bed rm with big bay window brings in lots of light! M-bath with split sinks, shower & corner tub! 4th bed room can also be a study with dbl french doors! Big 13x10 covered patio plus a 16x10 patio for great outdoor entertaining! Interior & exterior paint 10-2019. HVAC 2015! Roof 2014! All for under $2,000 per month!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 Heritage Parkway S have any available units?
914 Heritage Parkway S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 914 Heritage Parkway S have?
Some of 914 Heritage Parkway S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 Heritage Parkway S currently offering any rent specials?
914 Heritage Parkway S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Heritage Parkway S pet-friendly?
No, 914 Heritage Parkway S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 914 Heritage Parkway S offer parking?
Yes, 914 Heritage Parkway S offers parking.
Does 914 Heritage Parkway S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 Heritage Parkway S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Heritage Parkway S have a pool?
No, 914 Heritage Parkway S does not have a pool.
Does 914 Heritage Parkway S have accessible units?
No, 914 Heritage Parkway S does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Heritage Parkway S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 914 Heritage Parkway S has units with dishwashers.

