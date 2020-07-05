914 Heritage Parkway S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Big 1 story! 4 bed rms, 2 & a half baths! Light & Bright! Across from greenbelt with creek & walking trail to City park! Tiled entry! Laminate wood floors thru out the house! Big formal liv with bay window! Big formal dining! Open kitchen,nook,family room! Kitchen with gas cooktop, new oven & microwave on order, island with bar, corner pantry! Great family room with corner tiled firepl! Huge master bed rm with big bay window brings in lots of light! M-bath with split sinks, shower & corner tub! 4th bed room can also be a study with dbl french doors! Big 13x10 covered patio plus a 16x10 patio for great outdoor entertaining! Interior & exterior paint 10-2019. HVAC 2015! Roof 2014! All for under $2,000 per month!