Just like new home in quiet subdivision. Large living area with open concept kitchen. Great new floors covering with easy care floors Breakfast bar area with granite counters. Large garage with extra storage. Wooded area backs up to home for great privacy. Home is currently being painted with neutral colors ready for new tenant.
NO PETS ALLOWED
Aerobic Septic Bay Window Built In Microwave Carpet Central Heat & Air Ceramic Tile Covered Patio Landscaped Yards Large Backyard Trees Wood Burning Fireplace
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 913 Charles CT have any available units?
913 Charles CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 913 Charles CT have?
Some of 913 Charles CT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 Charles CT currently offering any rent specials?
913 Charles CT is not currently offering any rent specials.