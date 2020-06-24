All apartments in Allen
913 Charles CT
913 Charles CT

913 Charles River Court · No Longer Available
Location

913 Charles River Court, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/12551f30bf ----
Just like new home in quiet subdivision. Large living area with open concept kitchen. Great new floors covering with easy care floors Breakfast bar area with granite counters. Large garage with extra storage. Wooded area backs up to home for great privacy. Home is currently being painted with neutral colors ready for new tenant.

NO PETS ALLOWED

Aerobic Septic
Bay Window
Built In Microwave
Carpet
Central Heat & Air
Ceramic Tile
Covered Patio
Landscaped Yards
Large Backyard
Trees
Wood Burning Fireplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 Charles CT have any available units?
913 Charles CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 913 Charles CT have?
Some of 913 Charles CT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 Charles CT currently offering any rent specials?
913 Charles CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 Charles CT pet-friendly?
No, 913 Charles CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 913 Charles CT offer parking?
Yes, 913 Charles CT offers parking.
Does 913 Charles CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 913 Charles CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 Charles CT have a pool?
No, 913 Charles CT does not have a pool.
Does 913 Charles CT have accessible units?
No, 913 Charles CT does not have accessible units.
Does 913 Charles CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 913 Charles CT does not have units with dishwashers.

