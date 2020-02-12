All apartments in Allen
Last updated June 9 2019 at 1:59 AM

912 Thoreau Lane

912 Thoreau Lane · No Longer Available
Location

912 Thoreau Lane, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Fantastic 4 - 2.5 home conveniently located near Walden Park in the heart of Allen. Updated carpet & paint throughout. Master & one-bedroom downstairs. 2 bedrooms & full bath upstairs. Lots of storage in this great home with 2 roomy closets in the master & walk-in closets in all other bedrooms. Spacious laundry room. Kitchen has double ovens & dedicated pantry. New 16 seer HVAC unit for energy efficiency & plenty of cool relief from hot summer days. Fabulous play pool & spa with recent upgrades - pool heater, filter, coping, tile work, & vacuum. Topped off with a board-on-board wood fence & a side yard for gardening or pets, this backyard is perfect for entertaining or quiet down-time. Must see this great gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 Thoreau Lane have any available units?
912 Thoreau Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 912 Thoreau Lane have?
Some of 912 Thoreau Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 Thoreau Lane currently offering any rent specials?
912 Thoreau Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 Thoreau Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 912 Thoreau Lane is pet friendly.
Does 912 Thoreau Lane offer parking?
No, 912 Thoreau Lane does not offer parking.
Does 912 Thoreau Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 Thoreau Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 Thoreau Lane have a pool?
Yes, 912 Thoreau Lane has a pool.
Does 912 Thoreau Lane have accessible units?
No, 912 Thoreau Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 912 Thoreau Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 912 Thoreau Lane has units with dishwashers.

