912 Thoreau Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Fantastic 4 - 2.5 home conveniently located near Walden Park in the heart of Allen. Updated carpet & paint throughout. Master & one-bedroom downstairs. 2 bedrooms & full bath upstairs. Lots of storage in this great home with 2 roomy closets in the master & walk-in closets in all other bedrooms. Spacious laundry room. Kitchen has double ovens & dedicated pantry. New 16 seer HVAC unit for energy efficiency & plenty of cool relief from hot summer days. Fabulous play pool & spa with recent upgrades - pool heater, filter, coping, tile work, & vacuum. Topped off with a board-on-board wood fence & a side yard for gardening or pets, this backyard is perfect for entertaining or quiet down-time. Must see this great gem!