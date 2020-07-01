912 Carnegie Court

Amenities

NEW CARPET. This beautiful Allen home, with radiant barrier device installed, has a spacious open floor plan made for entertaining. Eat in breakfast nook. Home has two patio areas, one off the kitchen and the other in a spacious back yard with two sitting areas. Large storage shed in backyard. New carpets. Two living areas with one area open to kitchen for entertaining. New flooring and light fixtures throughout. Granite countertops in both bathrooms. Master has beautiful bay window with view to backyard.