Home
/
Allen, TX
/
912 Carnegie Court
Last updated October 4 2019 at 5:31 PM

912 Carnegie Court

912 Carnegie Court · No Longer Available
Location

912 Carnegie Court, Allen, TX 75002
Heritage Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
NEW CARPET. This beautiful Allen home, with radiant barrier device installed, has a spacious open floor plan made for entertaining. Eat in breakfast nook. Home has two patio areas, one off the kitchen and the other in a spacious back yard with two sitting areas. Large storage shed in backyard. New carpets. Two living areas with one area open to kitchen for entertaining. New flooring and light fixtures throughout. Granite countertops in both bathrooms. Master has beautiful bay window with view to backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 Carnegie Court have any available units?
912 Carnegie Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 912 Carnegie Court have?
Some of 912 Carnegie Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 Carnegie Court currently offering any rent specials?
912 Carnegie Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 Carnegie Court pet-friendly?
No, 912 Carnegie Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 912 Carnegie Court offer parking?
No, 912 Carnegie Court does not offer parking.
Does 912 Carnegie Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 Carnegie Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 Carnegie Court have a pool?
No, 912 Carnegie Court does not have a pool.
Does 912 Carnegie Court have accessible units?
No, 912 Carnegie Court does not have accessible units.
Does 912 Carnegie Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 912 Carnegie Court does not have units with dishwashers.

