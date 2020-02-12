907 Meadowgate Drive

Amenities

Beautifully update home located in the heart of growing Allen. Elegant staircase welcome you entering the home. Luxurious maple hand scraped wood floor in living room, dining room, family room, game room and master bedroom. Open floor plan, granite counter top, glass accent tiles back splash, SS appliances and spacious walk in pantry. Quartz counter top in master bath, glass mosaic tiles surround the tub, Low E glasses, ceiling fan in every room. Master bedroom is down, 4 bedrooms plus game room are up. Oversize lot w-huge fenced in backyard, ideal for children play or future pool project. Great location near Village of Allen and Fairview , and Allen Premium outlets. Ready to move in . No pet and no smoker.