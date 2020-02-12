All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 907 Meadowgate Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
907 Meadowgate Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 10:40 PM

907 Meadowgate Drive

907 Meadowgate Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

907 Meadowgate Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully update home located in the heart of growing Allen. Elegant staircase welcome you entering the home. Luxurious maple hand scraped wood floor in living room, dining room, family room, game room and master bedroom. Open floor plan, granite counter top, glass accent tiles back splash, SS appliances and spacious walk in pantry. Quartz counter top in master bath, glass mosaic tiles surround the tub, Low E glasses, ceiling fan in every room. Master bedroom is down, 4 bedrooms plus game room are up. Oversize lot w-huge fenced in backyard, ideal for children play or future pool project. Great location near Village of Allen and Fairview , and Allen Premium outlets. Ready to move in . No pet and no smoker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 Meadowgate Drive have any available units?
907 Meadowgate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 907 Meadowgate Drive have?
Some of 907 Meadowgate Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 Meadowgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
907 Meadowgate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 Meadowgate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 907 Meadowgate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 907 Meadowgate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 907 Meadowgate Drive offers parking.
Does 907 Meadowgate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 907 Meadowgate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 Meadowgate Drive have a pool?
Yes, 907 Meadowgate Drive has a pool.
Does 907 Meadowgate Drive have accessible units?
No, 907 Meadowgate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 907 Meadowgate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 907 Meadowgate Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary