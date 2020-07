Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Priced below market! 3 Bed, 2 Bath home in Mature Neighborhood. Surrounded by Trees and Walking Trails. Two parks and an aquatic center nearby and in walking distance. Living area opens to kitchen. Master has private bath. Secondary bedrooms share a hall bath. Fenced backyard with a large car port for parking and storage. ALLEN ISD! Schedule your showing today! Pets allowed on case by case basis. Please contact office prior to submitting app if you have pets!