860 Junction Drive Apt #8201, Allen, TX 75013 - 2 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dawn Phipps, Dash, (469) 570-9994. Available from: 01/29/2019. Pets: allowed. Age restricted - 55 + 2 Months free on a 12 month lease! This is a 2 bedroom with a study. Gorgeous and spacious floor plan. SPACIOUS APARTMENTS IN ALLEN, TEXAS Our goal is to provide residents with spacious townhomes that exude the essence of comfort. Each layout is intended to accommodate your unique lifestyle in ways you've never imagined possible. Our floor plans provide you with the functionality you have always desired in a home with the convenience of an apartment living experience. Well-equipped kitchens, ample storage space, and stylish designer layouts are just a few of the benefits available to you once you make our community your new home. When you want to be surrounded by a lavish suite of amenities housed in expansive floor plans, look no further! AMBASSADOR CIRCLE BE ONE OF THE FIRST 25 PEOPLE TO LEASE AND BECOME A MEMBER OF OUR AMBASSADOR CIRCLE! As members of this exclusive club, you will receive the following: Two year rate lock, Two years of community fees waived, Three hours of handy man service at move in, Free carport or detached garage for 6 months on a 12 month contract, An annual catered dinner in our gorgeous Great Room, A raffle entry for an Alaskan cruise (will be held June 30, 2018 for all Ambassador Circle members who have moved in), A raffle entry for one of five Smart TV's (will be held May 31, 2018 for all Ambassador Circle members who have moved in), A plaque at your front door to celebrate your membership in the Ambassador Circle. [ Published 6-Feb-19 / ID 2795342 ]