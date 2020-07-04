855 Timmaron Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage media room

Gorgeous corner lot Darling home with hand-scraped hardwoods in entry, dining & family room. Study with glass French doors just off the entry and front living room. Mother- in- law suite down and huge master bedroom. Lovely family room with cast-stone wood burning fireplace overlooks the peaceful backyard. Travel through the large arched doorway into the large well appointed kitchen with granite, 4 burner gas cooktop and island with seating. Game~Media rooms, tech center, 3 beds and 2 Baths up. Best of all this beautiful home is in community of StarCreek with a treasure trove of amenities and conveniences!