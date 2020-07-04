All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 855 Timmaron Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
855 Timmaron Drive
Last updated April 12 2020 at 1:21 AM

855 Timmaron Drive

855 Timmaron Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

855 Timmaron Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Gorgeous corner lot Darling home with hand-scraped hardwoods in entry, dining & family room. Study with glass French doors just off the entry and front living room. Mother- in- law suite down and huge master bedroom. Lovely family room with cast-stone wood burning fireplace overlooks the peaceful backyard. Travel through the large arched doorway into the large well appointed kitchen with granite, 4 burner gas cooktop and island with seating. Game~Media rooms, tech center, 3 beds and 2 Baths up. Best of all this beautiful home is in community of StarCreek with a treasure trove of amenities and conveniences!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 855 Timmaron Drive have any available units?
855 Timmaron Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 855 Timmaron Drive have?
Some of 855 Timmaron Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 855 Timmaron Drive currently offering any rent specials?
855 Timmaron Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 855 Timmaron Drive pet-friendly?
No, 855 Timmaron Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 855 Timmaron Drive offer parking?
Yes, 855 Timmaron Drive offers parking.
Does 855 Timmaron Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 855 Timmaron Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 855 Timmaron Drive have a pool?
No, 855 Timmaron Drive does not have a pool.
Does 855 Timmaron Drive have accessible units?
No, 855 Timmaron Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 855 Timmaron Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 855 Timmaron Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary