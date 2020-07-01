827 Sterling Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This one story house has an open floor plan with a great living area complete with corner fireplace. The kitchen is light and bright and includes an island. The kitchen has great appliances including a refrigerator for tenants use. The bedrooms are good size and this house has a split Bedroom floor plan. The backyard features a covered patio, a privacy fence and a rear entry garage. This house is located on a cul-de-sac street and is at the end of the road. No smokers. Pets Negotiable with required screening. Check Availability Date. No housing Vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.