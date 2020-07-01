All apartments in Allen
827 Sterling Court
827 Sterling Court

827 Sterling Court · No Longer Available
Location

827 Sterling Court, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This one story house has an open floor plan with a great living area complete with corner fireplace. The kitchen is light and bright and includes an island. The kitchen has great appliances including a refrigerator for tenants use. The bedrooms are good size and this house has a split Bedroom floor plan. The backyard features a covered patio, a privacy fence and a rear entry garage. This house is located on a cul-de-sac street and is at the end of the road. No smokers. Pets Negotiable with required screening. Check Availability Date. No housing Vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 827 Sterling Court have any available units?
827 Sterling Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 827 Sterling Court have?
Some of 827 Sterling Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 827 Sterling Court currently offering any rent specials?
827 Sterling Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 Sterling Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 827 Sterling Court is pet friendly.
Does 827 Sterling Court offer parking?
Yes, 827 Sterling Court offers parking.
Does 827 Sterling Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 827 Sterling Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 Sterling Court have a pool?
No, 827 Sterling Court does not have a pool.
Does 827 Sterling Court have accessible units?
No, 827 Sterling Court does not have accessible units.
Does 827 Sterling Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 827 Sterling Court has units with dishwashers.

