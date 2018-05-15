823 Cornell Lane

Amenities

Ready for move-in on August 08, 2019. Fresh and clean. Well maintained three bedroom and two bath home in Heritage Park. House features open floor plan, high ceiling, and is light and bright. Hardwood floors in all common area, lovely dining room and living room. Kitchen with updated lighting and faucet is open to the comfortable and cozy family room. Split bedrooms provide privacy with master bedroom located on opposite side of home. Credit at least 650, monthly income at least 3 times the rent.