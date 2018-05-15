All apartments in Allen
823 Cornell Lane
823 Cornell Lane

823 Cornell Lane · No Longer Available
Location

823 Cornell Lane, Allen, TX 75002
Heritage Park

hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Ready for move-in on August 08, 2019. Fresh and clean. Well maintained three bedroom and two bath home in Heritage Park. House features open floor plan, high ceiling, and is light and bright. Hardwood floors in all common area, lovely dining room and living room. Kitchen with updated lighting and faucet is open to the comfortable and cozy family room. Split bedrooms provide privacy with master bedroom located on opposite side of home. Credit at least 650, monthly income at least 3 times the rent.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 823 Cornell Lane have any available units?
823 Cornell Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 823 Cornell Lane have?
Some of 823 Cornell Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 823 Cornell Lane currently offering any rent specials?
823 Cornell Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 Cornell Lane pet-friendly?
No, 823 Cornell Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 823 Cornell Lane offer parking?
No, 823 Cornell Lane does not offer parking.
Does 823 Cornell Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 823 Cornell Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 Cornell Lane have a pool?
No, 823 Cornell Lane does not have a pool.
Does 823 Cornell Lane have accessible units?
No, 823 Cornell Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 823 Cornell Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 823 Cornell Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

