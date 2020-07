Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautifully remodeled home with high ceilings and pleasing aesthetics in a great location. Nice tile and wood floors throughout the home, no carpet. Very large and airy home with 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths. Open layout with a nice formal living room. Spacious kitchen with a beautiful breakfast nook. Upgrades include a new 16 SEER HVAC system, fresh paint, new wood floors. Generously sized bedrooms with a large master bedroom. Large Backyard with a big pool and tool shed.