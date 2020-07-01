816 Idlewood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Beautifully Updated East facing home on a Large Corner Lot with over 65K in upgrades. Very Spacious floor plan with an open layout and high ceilings. New wood floors and new HVAC systems. Spacious Living Room with large windows overlooking the oversized backyard. Four large Bedrooms with fireplace in Master bedroom! Completely renovated kitchen with new Stainless-Steel Appliances, beautiful tile, stained cabinets, updated backsplash, new Granite countertops, and sink. Updated Bathrooms with New Granite Countertops and over the countersinks. The house has a Large Study, Game room and Media Room, and so much more (refer to list of upgrades).