Allen, TX
816 Idlewood Drive
Last updated February 20 2020 at 11:54 AM

816 Idlewood Drive

816 Idlewood Drive · No Longer Available
Allen
Apartments with Gym
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments under $1,200
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

816 Idlewood Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Bethany Ridge Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Beautifully Updated East facing home on a Large Corner Lot with over 65K in upgrades. Very Spacious floor plan with an open layout and high ceilings. New wood floors and new HVAC systems. Spacious Living Room with large windows overlooking the oversized backyard. Four large Bedrooms with fireplace in Master bedroom! Completely renovated kitchen with new Stainless-Steel Appliances, beautiful tile, stained cabinets, updated backsplash, new Granite countertops, and sink. Updated Bathrooms with New Granite Countertops and over the countersinks. The house has a Large Study, Game room and Media Room, and so much more (refer to list of upgrades).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 Idlewood Drive have any available units?
816 Idlewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 816 Idlewood Drive have?
Some of 816 Idlewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 Idlewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
816 Idlewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 Idlewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 816 Idlewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 816 Idlewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 816 Idlewood Drive offers parking.
Does 816 Idlewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 816 Idlewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 Idlewood Drive have a pool?
No, 816 Idlewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 816 Idlewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 816 Idlewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 816 Idlewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 816 Idlewood Drive has units with dishwashers.

