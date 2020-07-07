All apartments in Allen
812 Wind Elm Drive
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:45 PM

812 Wind Elm Drive

812 Wind Elm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

812 Wind Elm Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Gorgeous 2 story home in Allen with 4 bedrooms and 3.1 bathrooms. Open floor plan on the first floor, perfect for entertaining guests. Fireplace in the living area and breakfast bar in the kitchen. Master suite with attached bathroom equipped with walk in closet, shower and tub. Spacious backyard, perfect for furbabies to run around! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 Wind Elm Drive have any available units?
812 Wind Elm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
Is 812 Wind Elm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
812 Wind Elm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 Wind Elm Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 812 Wind Elm Drive is pet friendly.
Does 812 Wind Elm Drive offer parking?
No, 812 Wind Elm Drive does not offer parking.
Does 812 Wind Elm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 Wind Elm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 Wind Elm Drive have a pool?
No, 812 Wind Elm Drive does not have a pool.
Does 812 Wind Elm Drive have accessible units?
No, 812 Wind Elm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 812 Wind Elm Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 812 Wind Elm Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 812 Wind Elm Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 812 Wind Elm Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

