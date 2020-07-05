812 Linda Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

THIS IS THE ONE! HUGE lot, right at a quarter of an acre! FRESH FRESH FRESH, absolutely charming, perfectly updated from top to bottom, NEW wood flooring NEW carpet NEW paint NEW fixtures NEW appliances, soaring ceilings with see-through stone fireplace into the kitchen. Formal living and formal dining, two bedrooms and bath down and the entire upstairs is your private master suite. Energy saving solar screens, central VAC, sprinkler and epoxy fresh garage. On one of the largest lots in the subdivision with board on board fence. Large enough yard to put your own pool in. NO COMMITMENT TO PURCHASE, NO PENALTY TAKE 1-3 YRS TO DECIDE.