All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 812 Linda Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
812 Linda Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

812 Linda Court

812 Linda Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

812 Linda Court, Allen, TX 75002
Bethany Ridge Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
THIS IS THE ONE! HUGE lot, right at a quarter of an acre! FRESH FRESH FRESH, absolutely charming, perfectly updated from top to bottom, NEW wood flooring NEW carpet NEW paint NEW fixtures NEW appliances, soaring ceilings with see-through stone fireplace into the kitchen. Formal living and formal dining, two bedrooms and bath down and the entire upstairs is your private master suite. Energy saving solar screens, central VAC, sprinkler and epoxy fresh garage. On one of the largest lots in the subdivision with board on board fence. Large enough yard to put your own pool in. NO COMMITMENT TO PURCHASE, NO PENALTY TAKE 1-3 YRS TO DECIDE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 Linda Court have any available units?
812 Linda Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 812 Linda Court have?
Some of 812 Linda Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 Linda Court currently offering any rent specials?
812 Linda Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 Linda Court pet-friendly?
No, 812 Linda Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 812 Linda Court offer parking?
Yes, 812 Linda Court offers parking.
Does 812 Linda Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 Linda Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 Linda Court have a pool?
Yes, 812 Linda Court has a pool.
Does 812 Linda Court have accessible units?
No, 812 Linda Court does not have accessible units.
Does 812 Linda Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 Linda Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary