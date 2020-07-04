809 Birdie Drive

Amenities

Very Beautiful and Cozy, single family house built in less than 2 years back. Gorgeous Brick and Stone elevation, two story Shadygrove plan with 3BR, 2.5BA + Study room + Covered patio & alley loaded 2 car garage (epoxy coated). with oversized lot (more than 4500 sq.ft.). Open floor plan with built-in stainless appliances, tile backsplash & pendant lights in Kitchen. An island kitchen with granite countertop overlooking the café and gathering room, banked with natural light from the large covered back patio.



Great Location, close to Hwy 75 & 121, 5 mins away from Allen Premium Outlet mall.

Allen ISD, elementary school (5 mins), middle school (10 mins) high school (7 mins)