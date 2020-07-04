All apartments in Allen
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:39 AM

809 Birdie Drive

809 Birdie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

809 Birdie Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very Beautiful and Cozy, single family house built in less than 2 years back. Gorgeous Brick and Stone elevation, two story Shadygrove plan with 3BR, 2.5BA + Study room + Covered patio & alley loaded 2 car garage (epoxy coated). with oversized lot (more than 4500 sq.ft.). Open floor plan with built-in stainless appliances, tile backsplash & pendant lights in Kitchen. An island kitchen with granite countertop overlooking the café and gathering room, banked with natural light from the large covered back patio.

Great Location, close to Hwy 75 & 121, 5 mins away from Allen Premium Outlet mall.
Allen ISD, elementary school (5 mins), middle school (10 mins) high school (7 mins)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Birdie Drive have any available units?
809 Birdie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 Birdie Drive have?
Some of 809 Birdie Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Birdie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
809 Birdie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Birdie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 809 Birdie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 809 Birdie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 809 Birdie Drive offers parking.
Does 809 Birdie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Birdie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Birdie Drive have a pool?
No, 809 Birdie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 809 Birdie Drive have accessible units?
No, 809 Birdie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Birdie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 809 Birdie Drive has units with dishwashers.

