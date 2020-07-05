All apartments in Allen
805 Spring Brook Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

805 Spring Brook Drive

805 Spring Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

805 Spring Brook Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Fountain Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated throughout with neutral paint, wood blinds, new carpet, hardwoods and tile. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 large living areas, covered patio, and 2 dining areas, or 1 dining with den. Kitchen updated in 2016 with granite counter tops, stainless appliances including refrigerator, new roof and garage door & opener. Ring Doorbell and Security Cameras. Washer & Dryer also included. Extra large 10 x 15 storage on premise and large paneled attic space above garage for loads of extra storage. Low maintenance landscaping in front and back. Allen ISD. Walking distance to elementary, middle, Freshman Center and High School. Beautiful and impeccably maintained.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Spring Brook Drive have any available units?
805 Spring Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 Spring Brook Drive have?
Some of 805 Spring Brook Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 Spring Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
805 Spring Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Spring Brook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 805 Spring Brook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 805 Spring Brook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 805 Spring Brook Drive offers parking.
Does 805 Spring Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 805 Spring Brook Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Spring Brook Drive have a pool?
No, 805 Spring Brook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 805 Spring Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 805 Spring Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Spring Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 Spring Brook Drive has units with dishwashers.

