805 Spring Brook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Updated throughout with neutral paint, wood blinds, new carpet, hardwoods and tile. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 large living areas, covered patio, and 2 dining areas, or 1 dining with den. Kitchen updated in 2016 with granite counter tops, stainless appliances including refrigerator, new roof and garage door & opener. Ring Doorbell and Security Cameras. Washer & Dryer also included. Extra large 10 x 15 storage on premise and large paneled attic space above garage for loads of extra storage. Low maintenance landscaping in front and back. Allen ISD. Walking distance to elementary, middle, Freshman Center and High School. Beautiful and impeccably maintained.