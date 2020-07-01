All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 757 Monticello Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
757 Monticello Circle
Last updated August 6 2019 at 6:48 AM

757 Monticello Circle

757 Monticello Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

757 Monticello Circle, Allen, TX 75002
Heritage Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GORGEOUS INSIDE and OUT! Classy, yet comfy home! Kitchen speaks SOPHISTICATION w dark granite counter tops, contrasting white tile back splash, Crisp white cabinetry and dark mosaic tile over GAS COOKTOP! SS appliances, REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED! Eat in kitchen has perfect long bench seat, for one or many!! Lrg living room has cozy brick fireplace visible from kitchen, bringing the ambiance to both rooms! TREAT yourself in master bath w deep jetted tub, separate shower, double sinks and walk in closet! Guest bath has double sinks and tiled tub surround! The OASIS continues in the backyard. Covered patio w ceiling fan and storage shed sitting under a mature, magnificent shade tree! Don't miss this one - view today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 757 Monticello Circle have any available units?
757 Monticello Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 757 Monticello Circle have?
Some of 757 Monticello Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 757 Monticello Circle currently offering any rent specials?
757 Monticello Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 757 Monticello Circle pet-friendly?
No, 757 Monticello Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 757 Monticello Circle offer parking?
Yes, 757 Monticello Circle offers parking.
Does 757 Monticello Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 757 Monticello Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 757 Monticello Circle have a pool?
No, 757 Monticello Circle does not have a pool.
Does 757 Monticello Circle have accessible units?
No, 757 Monticello Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 757 Monticello Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 757 Monticello Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary