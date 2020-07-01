757 Monticello Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

GORGEOUS INSIDE and OUT! Classy, yet comfy home! Kitchen speaks SOPHISTICATION w dark granite counter tops, contrasting white tile back splash, Crisp white cabinetry and dark mosaic tile over GAS COOKTOP! SS appliances, REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED! Eat in kitchen has perfect long bench seat, for one or many!! Lrg living room has cozy brick fireplace visible from kitchen, bringing the ambiance to both rooms! TREAT yourself in master bath w deep jetted tub, separate shower, double sinks and walk in closet! Guest bath has double sinks and tiled tub surround! The OASIS continues in the backyard. Covered patio w ceiling fan and storage shed sitting under a mature, magnificent shade tree! Don't miss this one - view today!