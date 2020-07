Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly pool bathtub refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LEASE LISTING ONLY. Great 4 Bedroom 3.5 bath home on corner lot that is walking distance to McMillen High School. Spacious Family Room & Master Bedroom have views of the pool area. Master bath has separate vanities, separate shower and a garden tub perfect for soaking after a hard day! All appliances including Fridge, Washer & Dryer are provided. This property is a must see! Must use owners pool service.