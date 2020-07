Amenities

Gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath home for lease in Allen! This fantastic property features luxury plank floors throughout the entire home, beautiful brick fireplace, open concept kitchen with island and modern light fixtures and appliances, plenty of cabinet space, and granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Spacious bathrooms with walk-in shower in master. Great fenced backyard with the perfect patio for entertaining and a storage shed. Schedule your showing now!