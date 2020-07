Amenities

dishwasher parking walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking

SOUGHT AFTER ALLEN ISD. A WONDERFUL FOUR BEDROOM 2,199 SQ FT RANCH NESTLED IN THE MIDDLE OF SUBDIVISION. REAL HARDWOODS, AND CERAMIC IN HIGH TRAFFIC AREAS. MASTER HAS BUILT IN CABINETS, DOUBLE SHOWER, GARDEN TUB, SEPARATE VANITIES, AND WALK IN CLOSET. CEILING FANS, BAY WINDOWS, WINDOW COVERINGS AND MUCH MORE. LARGE BACKYARD AND SIDE YARD THAT HAS STORAGE BUILDING.