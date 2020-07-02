730 Bethany Lake Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Brand new remodeled home in sought- after Allen ISD! NEW PAINT! NEW CARPET! NEW AC! BRAND NEW WASHER, DRYER and REFRIGERATOR are provided as well! This house is right by a community park. The beautiful lake is in front of your door. School bus stop also is at your doorstep which makes it convenient for your children to commute. Great location, easy access to HW75, close to shopping centers and emergency medical center. Soaring entry ceilings, Intricate tile design, Arched entryways and Trayed ceilings. This house offers large living and dinning room, Office or bonus room upstairs as well as a game room for family time. Nice sized backyard has a pool and plenty room for outdoor activities.