Allen, TX
730 Bethany Lake Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

730 Bethany Lake Boulevard

730 Bethany Lake Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

730 Bethany Lake Boulevard, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Brand new remodeled home in sought- after Allen ISD! NEW PAINT! NEW CARPET! NEW AC! BRAND NEW WASHER, DRYER and REFRIGERATOR are provided as well! This house is right by a community park. The beautiful lake is in front of your door. School bus stop also is at your doorstep which makes it convenient for your children to commute. Great location, easy access to HW75, close to shopping centers and emergency medical center. Soaring entry ceilings, Intricate tile design, Arched entryways and Trayed ceilings. This house offers large living and dinning room, Office or bonus room upstairs as well as a game room for family time. Nice sized backyard has a pool and plenty room for outdoor activities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 Bethany Lake Boulevard have any available units?
730 Bethany Lake Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 Bethany Lake Boulevard have?
Some of 730 Bethany Lake Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 Bethany Lake Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
730 Bethany Lake Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 Bethany Lake Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 730 Bethany Lake Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 730 Bethany Lake Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 730 Bethany Lake Boulevard offers parking.
Does 730 Bethany Lake Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 730 Bethany Lake Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 Bethany Lake Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 730 Bethany Lake Boulevard has a pool.
Does 730 Bethany Lake Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 730 Bethany Lake Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 730 Bethany Lake Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 730 Bethany Lake Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

