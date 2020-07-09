729 Yellowstone Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities carport parking garage

Beautiful and ready for move in home. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, the 4th bedroom can be used as an office or study. Specious Kitchen and Breakfast nook overlook huge family room, height ceiling. Engineering Laminate wood flooring thru out the house except wet areas are Ceramic tiles. privacy BOB fence, 2 car garage and 2 car port. Please send me TREC Application and I will send you link to run your credit pay fee $45 per applicant. Each adult 18 and older need separate application.