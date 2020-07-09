All apartments in Allen
Last updated May 9 2020 at 7:49 AM

729 Yellowstone Drive

729 Yellowstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

729 Yellowstone Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Parkside

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Beautiful and ready for move in home. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, the 4th bedroom can be used as an office or study. Specious Kitchen and Breakfast nook overlook huge family room, height ceiling. Engineering Laminate wood flooring thru out the house except wet areas are Ceramic tiles. privacy BOB fence, 2 car garage and 2 car port. Please send me TREC Application and I will send you link to run your credit pay fee $45 per applicant. Each adult 18 and older need separate application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 Yellowstone Drive have any available units?
729 Yellowstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 729 Yellowstone Drive have?
Some of 729 Yellowstone Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 Yellowstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
729 Yellowstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 Yellowstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 729 Yellowstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 729 Yellowstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 729 Yellowstone Drive offers parking.
Does 729 Yellowstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 729 Yellowstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 Yellowstone Drive have a pool?
No, 729 Yellowstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 729 Yellowstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 729 Yellowstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 729 Yellowstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 729 Yellowstone Drive has units with dishwashers.

